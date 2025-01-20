Peter Andre gets emotional after visiting parents in Australia

Peter Andre has recently opened up about visiting his parents in Australia.

Speaking to OK! the Life On the Road star said his 88-year-old mother, Thea, has been diagnosed with Parkinson's and Alzheimer's, who lives with Peter’s father Savvas.

In 2024, Peter celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary and paid tribute to them, at the time acknowledging how "really tough it is to see your parents age or become ill."

“Being with my mum and dad in Australia was incredible, but understandably also very emotional,” admitted the 51-year-old.

Peter revealed that he went with his brother, Michael, and they got spending quality time with my sister as well.

“Both Mum and Dad are on the decline, unfortunately, especially my mum,” said the singer.

Peter pointed out that every moment in Australia was “incredible”. He thanked everyone for all the lovely messages I received when I was there.

“I know it’s part of life… I can assure you it doesn’t make it any easier to deal with,” continued the Haunted Highway star.

Peter further said that he would return to Australia for the premiere of his upcoming movie, Jafaica.

Meanwhile, the British songwriter went to Australia to visit his mum and dad with Emily and Pete’s two children with Katie Price back in January 2023.

Peter added his parents “meant the world” to him.