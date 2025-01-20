King Charles releases delightful video message to mark Duchess Sophie birthday

King Charles released a delightful video message to mark Duchess Sophie's milestone birthday.

The official Instagram page of the royal family issued a video, featuring adorable photos of the Duchess of Edinburgh on her 60th birthday.

The statement alongside the video reads, "Wishing The Duchess of Edinburgh a very happy 60th birthday today!"

Soon after the post went viral on the internet, fans of Duchess Sophie showered praises on her. One fan wrote, "Wishing a very happy birthday to this intelligent, remarkable and also beautiful woman!"

"Amazing lady. Greatest asset to the Royal family. Very happy birthday to you. You look wonderful," another fan penned.

Earlier, the Palace released new portraits of Prince Edward's wife on social media, paying tribute to the "secret weapon" of the firm.

The royal family's spokesperson shared, "As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come."

Notably, Prince William and Princess Kate also paid tribute to Sophie with a personal message on their social media.