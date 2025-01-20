Duchess Sophie makes clever statement as she marks 60th birthday

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, who is emerged in the spotlight last year with her royal engagements, marked a major milestone in her life.

She rose from ordinary roots and then found herself married to her now-husband, Prince Edward – the only child of the late Queen Elizabeth, who had remained married to their partner.

While Sophie was usually someone working for the royal family in low-key setups, she has risen to the occasion and has been dubbed as ‘monarchy’s secret weapon’ in King Charles’ reign.

And her quick-witted humour was put on display during a light-hearted interview when she was asked about a big moment in her life.

Sophie marks her 60th birthday on Monday, January 20th, and she had perfectly witty response to the age-old question.

“I’m 21!” she insists laughing during an interview with The Telegraph.

However, when she is reminded that it is in fact her 60th birthday, she says, “Ooh that’s so mean, you shouldn’t say things like that! It’s a very large number.”

The royal appears to be in a contemplative state when she adds with honesty, “I don’t know how I got there.”

The interview comes as Buckingham Palace released never-before-seen photos of Sophie alongside an official message.

“As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come.”

The honour from the monarch comes as Sophie clocks in 257 royal engagements last year, with expectations that she will be taking a more prominent role in the royal family after showing her loyalty and dedication.