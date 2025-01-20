Kersti Bryan lauds Phoebe Dynevor’s ‘fabulous performance’ in ‘Inheritance’

Kersti Bryan praises Phoebe Dynevor on her 'extraordinary range' of skills in 'Inheritance'

Kersti Bryan gushed about working with the Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor in their forthcoming film, Inheritance.

During the film’s premiere in New York City, the Tales of the Walking Dead actress told the People Magazine that getting to share the screen with Dynevor was "fabulous".

"I met her at a table read, and, quite frankly, she’s such an adventurous person to be able to work with in this way," said Bryan. "I mean, you’re going to see it in the performance she’s extraordinary."

The Perry Mason star added, "When I met her, it was truly heaven."

Bryan also appreciated Dynevor’s ability to bring "extraordinary range" of skills in her performance, noting that, "she’s just going to break out of all of your expectations."

Continuing her admiration for the Fair Play star, Bryan shared that the two have formed a friendship off screen as well. She dubbed Dynevor "down to earth" and revealed that going out for coffee with her feels like "having a friend."

The movie Inheritance, which is slated to be released on January 24, 2025, follows the story of a young woman who finds herself involved in an international conspiracy after she learns that her father is a spy.