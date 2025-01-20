Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's pal reveals truth after 'divorce' statement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines since the Duke issued a statement on divorce.

The recent allegations about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's divorce have triggered a new debate, prompting friends of the couple to set the record straight.

The claims - in bombshell Vanity Fair article - have made “a bad time worse” for Harry ad Meghan, a friend told The Daily Beast.

A member of Meghan’s team allegedly revealed to publishers regarding her writing a book about divorce if she were to split from the Duke.

“The divorce story seemed very unfair. There was a book but there wasn’t a book, she was planning for life after divorce, but they are totally in love. What? There was not a shred of evidence,” the friend told the outlet.

In the article, it was claimed that “a rumor” has circulated in “the book world” that “Meghan’s team had a conversation with a publishing house to gauge interest” in a book about “a post-Harry divorce.”

An unidentified person allegedly acting for Meghan made it clear that the couple were not getting divorced, but was seeking to know, if such a divorce did happen, “would this publisher theoretically be interested in a book that took place in its aftermath?”

As per the article, nothing was ever put on paper and that “no offer was ever made, and no manuscript was produced.”

In another section, however, the article said “everyone” testifies that teh couple appear to be deeply in love and are “so hot for each other.”

In reaction to it, the friend revealed the truth, saying: “Things aren’t easy for them right now, have succeeded in making a bad time worse.”

Harry previously said that he and Meghan have "apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times" to dismiss rumours of a divorce. He made this statement at the 2024 DealBook Summit in New York.

On the other hand, outspoken British presenter Piers Morgan, has shared his thoughts on the couple's LA stunt, accusing the Sussexes of “cynical” self-promotion over their public visits to Los Angeles fire relief centers.

In an interview, Morgan said of the couple who have been accused of being “disaster tourists”: “I’m afraid I’m very cynical. I think it’s purely for self-promotional reasons.”