Robert Pattinson shares his working experience with 'Mickey 17' director

Robert Pattinson on working with 'Mickey 17' director

Robert Pattinson has recently shared his working experience with Mickey 17 director Bong Joon Ho.

Speaking at the movie’s press conference on January 20, the Twilight star praised the director, who he believed is every actor dream of working with.

Robert said that Bong has the ability to create a world that’s “truly special”.

The Batman actor explained how the movie-maker touched on personal and emotional aspects in the movie which were conveyed through performance.

Robert revealed that he watched Bong’s Memories of Murder and he was surprised at how it “navigated between absurdities and serious situations so freely”.

While discussing about his work with Bong, the Tenet star opened up that the actors would like to work with someone who challenged their limits.

“Director Bong is exactly that kind of movie-maker,” he continued.

Robert noted that he had never worked with a director who had his “unique style”.

The Damsel actor further said that Bong “exudes an aura, is systematic, confident, and executes his vision flawlessly”.

“After a few weeks, I got used to it and felt a sense of freedom, allowing me to focus my energy,” remarked Robert.

The Life actor mentioned, “By the end of the first week, I was saying, ‘This set is the best.’”

“Plus, it was amazing that he showed us the edited scenes on set,” added Robert.