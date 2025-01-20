Spencer Pratt reveals massive TikTok earnings after losing home in LA wildfires

Spencer Pratt made a handsome amount of money with TikTok after losing Los Angeles home in fires.

Pratt has shared how TikTok has become a significant source of income following the loss of his home in the Los Angeles wildfires.

In a recent interview with Variety, the Hills: New Beginnings alum revealed the financial support he and his wife, Heidi Montag, have received through social media.

“I made, like, $4,000 on TikTok this week, but on TikTok Live, where people can just give to me direct, I think [I made] maybe $20,000,” Pratt explained.

“So that’s phenomenal and life-changing. That’s the power of individual supporters, people just backing you and getting behind you.”

Highlighting the significance of direct support, Pratt continued, “And that’s the most powerful when you don’t have to rely on ads or AI and algorithms, when just actual human beings just want to give. It’s unbelievable and incredible.”

Besides TikTok earnings, the couple has seen a revival in Montag’s music career, particularly her 2010 album Superficial, which Pratt has urged fans to stream.

To show their appreciation, Pratt mentioned plans to distribute Superficial T-shirts to fans once he regains access to his Pratt Daddy offices in Pacific Palisades, California.

He noted they've already received 5,000 orders.

Additionally, Pratt and Montag have received over $100,000 in fan donations, easing the aftermath of their home being destroyed in the Palisades Fire on January 7. Pratt also expressed openness to the idea of a TV show documenting their rebuilding process.