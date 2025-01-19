Jennifer Lawrence unveils toxic romance with director Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence spilled the beans on a challenging chapter in her career, calling it an unhealthy mix of personal and professional struggles.

The actress revealed she's worked on a film 'Mother' that she didn’t fully understand while romantically involved with a director, Darren Aronofsky, at the time.

The psychological horror that came out back in 2017 had everyone baffled. With its focus more on vibes than on the plot or character growth, seemingly it definitely wasn't the easiest film to follow.

After the movie didn't do well, the couple decided to end things.

Lawrence then shared how the movie’s flop played a role in their breakup. She admitted that it might’ve been unhealthy to date the director while working on a film she didn’t even understand.

During her interview with Watch What Happens Live, the actress addressed that she was baffled by the flick. The host asked her: "On a scale of one to totally confused, how much did you understand your film Mother!?"

"I’m going to be honest. Well, I was sleeping with the director, so I had CliffsNotes. So… five? Or a four. But if anybody needs any tips on understanding their films, you know what to do!" Lawrence responded.

When Cohen joked back, "F*** the director?," Lawrence replied: "Yeah!"