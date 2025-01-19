Dan Baldwin makes Holly Willoughby proud with latest move

Dan Baldwin, the unsung mastermind behind some of the BBC's biggest Saturday night hits, is being hailed as the saviour of prime-time television.



While millions of viewers may not know his name, his shows are topping the ratings. Baldwin's Michael McIntyre’s Big Show outshone ITV's The Masked Singer and Ant and Dec’s Limitless Win with 4.8 million viewers.

His reboot of the classic Gladiators also triumphed, attracting 3.9 million viewers and beating ITV's quiz show.



Baldwin, head of Hungry Bear Media, has become a key figure in BBC's entertainment strategy, creating hit shows like The Wheel and Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad, solidifying BBC One’s reputation for family-friendly content.

Despite his success, Baldwin has remained relatively behind the scenes, allowing his shows to shine while securing his personal and professional life.

With a successful career and his recent £8 million mortgage house, Baldwin’s relationship with Holly Willoughby—whom he met in 2004—has also flourished.

The couple, who married in 2007, have three children together and continue to navigate their careers with tremendous success.