Gerard Butler breaks down difficult yet fun action sequences of 'Den of Thieves 2'

'Den of Thieves 2' is a sequel to 2018 film of the same name

Gerard Butler, whose latest film Den of Thieves 2 just released in cinemas, has briefed about the action-packed stunts of the film.

According to Butler, it was fun shooting the action sequences, but they all were performed under tough conditions.

The 2025 action crime film brings back the 55-year-old actor in the role of Nicholas O’Brien also known as Big Nick.

While talking about the difficult high-stake action scenes, Gerard added: "That's actually what's also great about these movies; when you are in a heist, you can tell that we are in a heist.”

However, he enjoyed working on the film, but the actor admitted that the costumes they were wearing during the heist scene were extremely hot and very difficult to breathe in.

“We were overheating, and we were climbing, and we were jumping, and we were pulling, and you were going and going and going”, the Angel Has Fallen star said.

He continued telling Collider: "Sometimes, as we started a scene, my heart was still racing from finishing the last scene. I'm like, 'This is getting bloody dangerous.'"

"It was incredible, but it didn't feel like that. It felt very on the edge of control, which is actually perfect. If you make it, and then it's in the movie, it's perfect”, concluded Butler.

Directed by Christian Gudegast, the heist film is a sequel to the 2018 film starring Gerard alongside 50 Cent.