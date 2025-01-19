Duchess Sophie captured Queen’s heart by winning over Prince Philip

The late Queen Elizabeth II shared a uniquely close bond with Duchess Sophie, one that grew over time to become exceptionally special.



Often regarded as more of a daughter than a daughter-in-law, Sophie became a trusted confidante within the monarch's inner circle.

Sophie was also regularly invited to accompany the Queen to church services at Sandringham or Balmoral—an honor symbolising their strong relationship.



Sophie’s affection for the Queen was evident in her actions and words. In one heartfelt moment, she referred to the Queen as "mama" in a speech. When asked about their close bond, Sophie replied humbly, "I think so. I hope so."

However, their connection was not instant. According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, Sophie’s initial encounters with the Queen in 1993, during her early days of dating Prince Edward, were less than stellar.

"Sophie wasn’t from that world," Seward explained. "She was nervous, shy, and tongue-tied when meeting the Queen for the first time. As a result, the Queen thought she was a bit unremarkable and reportedly told a friend, ‘You wouldn’t notice her in a crowd.’"

Yet, over time, Sophie won the Queen’s admiration. She made a concerted effort to connect with Prince Philip by learning to ride and taking up carriage driving—activities Philip was passionate about.

The Queen respected Sophie’s ability to engage with her husband and appreciated her quiet but intelligent demeanor. "Sophie might be low-key, but she’s a lot smarter than people realize," Seward noted.

The Queen also valued the parenting decisions Sophie and Edward made regarding their children, Lady Louise and James. Opting not to use the HRH titles for their children, the couple wanted them to grow up with a sense of normalcy.



