Justin Bieber drops even more hints new music is coming soon

Justin Bieber won’t stop fuelling rumours of a musical comeback.

Over the weekend, the pop star shared new Instagram photos of what appeared to be himself recording in a studio. This is just the latest in a string of breadcrumbs that the new father has been leaving, suggesting that new music might be on the horizon.

The images, snapped by photographer Rory Kramer, show Bieber, 30, with headphones on and a microphone in hand, fully immersed in the recording process. One shot also shows the Sorry hitmaker deeply immersed in a music editing software.

Earlier in the week, Bieber posted a 24-second demo clip with raw, raspy vocals and acoustic guitar, singing, “Shakin’ off the hate.” Fans immediately speculated it could be a preview of his next big hit.

Hints of a return have been trickling in for months. Back in October, Bieber shared studio snapshots shortly after producer Mk.gee revealed he’d been working with the singer.

“He’s searching... Anything that comes out of his mouth: That’s pop music,” Mk.gee told The New York Times.

If a new album drops, it would be Bieber’s first since 2021’s Justice, which featured hits like Holy and the chart-topping Peaches. Recently, he’s stayed in the spotlight with collaborations, including SZA’s Snooze and Don Toliver’s Private Landing.

With these frequent teases and his recent split from longtime manager Scooter Braun, all signs point to a new chapter for Bieber — and fans are more ready than ever.