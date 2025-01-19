King Charles breaks cover after Prince Harry's reunion plan made public

King Charles and Queen Camilla made a joint public appearance after Prince Harry's royal reunion plans were unveiled.

As per Daily Mail, the monarch and his wife attended Sunday service at Crathie Kirk Church near Balmoral.

The King and the Queen Consort were photographed travelling in their Audi and the royal couple looked "relaxed."

It is pertinent to note that King Charles' outing came amid reports of the Duke of Sussex's possible meeting with his cancer-stricken father.

Notably, Harry is expected to travel to his homeland in the next month in link to his ongoing case against News Group Newspapers (NGN), the publisher of the Sun newspaper.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond told The Mirror that the chances of Harry's reunion with the King seem possible.

She shared, "I think we've given up expecting any meeting between Harry and his family when he visits the UK."

"I imagine that his days will be consumed by the court case, but if there is a chance of meeting his father, I suppose it is possible," Jennie added.