Dave Chappelle exposes dark side of Sean Diddy's freakoffs

Comedian Dave Chappelle is known for not pulling punches, and he stayed true to form during his recent appearance on Saturday Night Live, as this time, music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs found himself in Chappelle’s comedic crosshairs.

During his recent return to Saturday Night Live, Chappelle took a jab at Diddy, saying that he was “too ugly” to be invited to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ rumoured wild parties, known as “freakoffs.”

The comedian’s time on the show has often stirred up some drama, especially after his headline-grabbing monologue following Trump’s 2016 win.

His recent jab at Diddy, who is right now facing some serious sex trafficking charges after his arrest in September, has been making headlines.

“I’ve been in trouble in my day, but let me tell you, this guy, Puffy… this guy Puffy is in an enormous amount of trouble, I don’t think I’ve ever seen anything like this. They’ve got this guy in a RICO case by himself!” he said.

Chappelle went on joking that he’d never been invited to any of Diddy’s “freakoffs” and figured it was because of how he looks.

“I thought about it, I said, oh my God... I’m ugly. Everyone in Hollywood had an orgy behind your back and none of y’all called me? That really hurts!”

Then later, he decided to change his mind, saying it wasn’t his looks but his “snitch energy” that kept him from being invited.

He quipped, "I look like I’ll tell. The last thing you want to see at the orgy is me looking across at you."

However, Sean "Diddy" has denied all the accusations and remains in custody, as his bail was denied. However, his trial is set to begin on May 5.