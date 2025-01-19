What Meghan’s 'pre-next husband book' could expose

What Meghan’s divorce book might reveal?

Meghan Markle’s rumored new book, tentatively dubbed Divorce Diaries: Tales of Freedom and Face Cream, has royal watchers buzzing.

If leaked excerpts are anything to go by, the Duchess of Sussex is not holding back in her signature candid style, blending humour, heartache, and a touch of high drama.

Meghan reportedly quips, "There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded. There were X-boxes everywhere."

While some may draw comparisons to Diana’s famous comment, she seems to be throwing a shade at her ex-husband’s gaming habits.

Always one to defy convention, The Duchess allegedly clarifies, "I never said this was a post-divorce book. The media did. This is a pre-next husband book."

Ever the trailblazer, Meghan appears ready to rewrite the rulebook on bouncing back, with a dose of self-aware sass.

Perhaps the most eyebrow-raising tidbit is Meghan’s critique of Harry’s memoir. "Harry totally held me back. I told him not to write about his todger. That was so embarrassing. I can’t believe we weren’t even paid for the Elizabeth Arden product placement."

Fans of Spare will recall the infamous chapter about a frostbitten appendage and the healing powers of a certain cream.

In another supposed excerpt, she highlights the couple’s complex relationship with publicity.

"The media wouldn’t leave us alone, even after we asked for privacy on Spotify, Netflix, and in book form!"

It’s a sharp nod to their paradoxical pursuit of a quieter life while making headlines on multiple platforms.