Prince George to part ways with siblings as cambridge kids take different routes

Prince George’s journey diverges from Charlotte and Louis.

The Princess of Wales has set the rumour mill spinning after reportedly touring two top-tier north London schools, fueling buzz about Prince George's future education.

Fresh off announcing her remission from cancer, Kate is said to have visited University College School (UCS) in Hampstead, where fees soar to £10,000 per term, shortly after its post-holiday reopening.

Not stopping there, the royal mum allegedly made a VIP appearance at nearby Highgate School, just two miles away.

The back-to-back visits have sparked intrigue over a potential shake-up in schooling plans for her eldest son, Prince George.

Both University College School (UCS) in Hampstead and Highgate School rolled out the red carpet for Kate during exclusive visits while the schools were closed—a clear nod to the high-profile nature of the tours.

At 11 years old, Prince George currently attends Lambrook School in Berkshire alongside his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

The co-educational school has been a unifying base for the royal trio, with Kate previously expressing her desire to keep them together.

Until recently, all signs pointed to Marlborough College in Wiltshire, Kate’s alma mater, as the next step for George.

The £59,000-a-year boarding school reportedly already offered him a place, with a house earmarked to meet royal security needs.

Marlborough also provides a future option for Charlotte and Louis, making it a seemingly ideal fit.

However, Kate’s north London tours hint at a potential pivot.

According to insiders, the Wales family may be rethinking priorities, with the idea of a day school closer to Kensington Palace now on the table.