Henry Cavill takes stroll with Natalie Viscuso in Australia after welcoming baby

Henry Cavill went for a walk with his girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso, and their newly born.

The actor is currently in Australia with his family, working on his most recent film production, Voltron.

Since the baby's birth, Cavill and Viscuso have not disclosed the child's name or gender, despite announcing their pregnancy last year.

Cavill and Viscuso were seen walking in Australia on Saturday while pushing their newborn child.

The Daily Mail claims that the Superman star had a laid-back style. He was dressed in dark blue pants and a white button-down long-sleeve shirt.

Cavill rolled up his sleeves, accessorised with a black wristwatch, a dark belt, and dark shades, and finished his ensemble with beige sandals.

However, Viscuso, who wheeled her and Cavill's infant, also followed the informal trend. She accessorised her ensemble with black flip-flops and a flowing green cardigan over a black bohemian maxi dress.

Viscuso's straw hat and brown purse were also in the couple's pram.

In an interview with Access Hollywood in April 2023, Cavill disclosed that he and Viscuso were expecting their first child.

He expressed his excitement about the development, saying, "I'm very excited about it. Natalie and I are very, very excited."

Viscuso and Cavill confirmed their relationship in 2021 and have been going ever so strong since then.