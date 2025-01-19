Joe Alwyn gets candid about one interesting trait he loves

Joe Alwyn gets candid about one interesting trait he loves during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

On January 17, Joe revealed one thing he loved about himself that no one could get it.

The Brutalist star revealed he could “walk everywhere” irrespective of the weather conditions be it muddy, snowing or raining.

Joe opened up that this trait annoyed his friends who would prefer taking a cab or tube during terrible weather situations.

However, the musician mentioned that he would choose walking if it’s a 20-minute or an hour-and-a-half walk.

“I’m walking everywhere,” he told Drew.

Elsewhere on the talk show, Joe talked about his childhood prank that got him yelled at by Scotland Yard policeman.

Recalling the incident, the singer mentioned that he was eight years old and he pranked the neighbours by writing some letters.

“They were pranky, but they were of the threatening pranky kind, and they were dipped in fake blood from a toy store,” recounted the musician.

Joe explained that he might go to jail and confessed about crime along with his older brother who took the brunt of it.

“I don’t remember what the policeman yelled at me, but they yelled,” she added.