Kate Winslet reveals one animal she's really scared of: Watch

Kate Winslet scared of THIS animal

Kate Winslet has recently revealed one animal she’s scared of during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

When host Stephen asked the Titanic actress about the scariest animal, Kate responded, “I'm honestly not brilliant with cows.”

Kate shared a disturbing incident where someone said to her to read “a field of cows,” mainly because if cows’ tails “swishing or flicking” that meant “they are not happy”.

“They might charge you,” noted the Lee star.

Kate expressed her nervousness as she often went hiking all the time and footpaths would take you through “fields of cows”.

So, the Blackbird actress believed that the bovines would charge her to the ground.

Stephen questioned about facing any form of danger and Kate replied, “There was a time when my mother was alive, and she and I were on a walk, and some cows absolutely were catching up with us.”

The cows sped up calling it “borderline, couple of gallopers”.

The Black Beauty star disclosed that there were stories in England where people had run-ins with cows which is why she’s cautious of field of cows.

Interestingly, Kate confessed that this might not sound a “sensible phobia” and she would like to get better at coping as they were not scary.

Elsewhere on the show, Kate talked about her spouse, Edward Abel Smith’s quirky habit and that’s he could not handle a sliced or grated apple.

“He believed that someone’s poured hot water over his skull,” added the actress.