Halsey, Amy Lee set to collaborate for new exciting music

Halsey, Evanescence’s Amy Lee join forces on new music

Halsey and Evanescence’s Amy Lee have officially teamed up for the first time on a new collaboration.

The Without Me singer and the lead vocalist of Evanescence dropped their new record, Hand That Feeds, on May 9.

The song will be featured in From the World of John Wick: Ballerina, serving as a treat to fans ahead of Amy’s band joining Halsey as a guest during her forthcoming Wednesday gig at the Hollywood Bowl.

Amy announced the exciting news on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "So thrilled to bring you a new song ‘Hand That Feed’ with @halsey THIS FRIDAY."

"We’ve been fans of each other’s work for a long time and it really feels like the universe pulled us together for this moment," she added.

The Bring Me To Life crooner went on to say, "We already had the Hollywood Bowl show in place when @Lionsgate invited us to work on a song for the @ballerinamovie together, and it's finally time to serve it UP! Cannot wait for you all to hear!! [black heart]."

Halsey echoed the same emotions on her Instagram, where she posted a polaroid picture of the two artist with the caption, "I’ve been a fan of @amylee since I was 11 years old. [She] and Evanescence created a window for me that allowed my feelings to seem important. They were the place I ran to when I couldn’t stand the outside world."

Halsey further shared that she wouldn’t be the artists she is today without Evanescence, and described working with Amy on Hand That Feeds as "one of the most surreal moments of my life."

"I’ll carry this forever," she concluded.

Along with the song releasing just in time of Halsey’s 32-date concert tour in North America, it also came ahead of release of Ballerina staring Ana de Armas, which is set to premiere on June 6 as a spinoff of the popular Keanu Reeves (John Wick) film franchise.