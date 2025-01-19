Prince William, Kate Middleton honour Duchess Sophie after big plan reveal

Prince William, Princess Kate give subtle nod to Duchess Sophie before 60th birthday

Prince William and Princess Kate give a sweet nod to Duchess Sophie ahead of her special milestone.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Edinburgh is set to celebrate her 60th birthday on January 20th.

Just before her big day, the royal family paid tribute to the 'secret weapon' of the Firm by releasing delightful new portraits of Sophie.

In the shared three photos, the mother-of-two was seen beaming with joy as she posed for the camera.

Alongside pictures, King Charles and Queen Camilla lauded Sophie's commitment to causes closest to her heart.

The message reads, "As The Duchess looks ahead to turning 60, Her Royal Highness has a renewed sense of excitement and commitment to her work around gender equality and looks forward to further embracing and championing this issue in the years to come."

Notably, the released pictures were liked by the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram handle, honouring the Duchess.

It is pertinent to note that William and Catherine's latest move came after reports shared that the future King has "big plans" for Sophie and her family in his reign.