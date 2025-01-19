Taylor Swift joins special guest as she celebrates Travis Kelce’s win

Taylor Swift enjoys NFL match with Chiefs superfan, Caitlin Clark

Taylor Swift was joined by a special guest during her boyfriend Travis Kelce's playoff game on Saturday at the Arrowhead stadium.

The popstar had invited Chiefs super fan and NBA star Caitlin Clark earlier this season. The invite had come after the sportswoman had expressed her admiration for the So High School singer.

During their first public meet-up the two women were spotting cheering from the private suite as Kelce caught a record-breaking touchdown.

The duo was seen hugging and cheering to celebrate the win.

Clark was named Time’s Athlete of The Year last month, where she revealed her longstanding admiration for Swift.

She also recalled her interaction with Kelce during the Eras Tour as the Indiana Fever star attended the Indianapolis shows back-to-back in November.

According to the outlet, the Lover singer then sent Clark several bags of Eras Tour merchandise, along with a note inviting her to attend Kansas City game.

In the note, Swift wrote that “Trav and I” hope to attend a NBA game to watch Clark play.

The NBA player also noted the love she received during the Eras Tour show, as fans showered her with friendship bracelets.

"I had a ton, all the way up my arm," she said. "Everyone was just chucking their bracelets at me."

For the unversed, this wasn't the first time Clark and Swift crossed paths. The two also appeared side-by-side on the cover of Time Magazine's Inspiring Women issue last October.