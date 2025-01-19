Prince William, Kate Middleton take ‘secret trip’ to snowy mountains

Prince William and Kate Middleton seemed to have rewarded themselves with a special getaway after they survived a brutal year of royal family health scares.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who marked their return to royal duties in the past week, slipped away to the Alps for a skiing trip along with their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

An insider revealed that the Wales family enjoyed their quiet break in the Switzerland soon after their short reunion with the royal family.

According to the source cited by The Mail on Sunday, they quietly slipped away from their Sandringham estate, Anmer Hall, after Christmas and spent around two weeks at the scenic location.

They were also joined by the Middleton family on their trip as they relished Kate’s recovery from her nine-month preventative chemo treatment.

The Princess of Wales had revealed her shocking cancer diagnosis in March last year and in September, she announced that she was “cancer free” in a heartfelt, intimate family video.

The family had dined at one of their usual restaurants which is located at a popular stop-off point for British skiers.

“It was lovely to see Kate relaxing and enjoying herself,” a staffer at the dining place told the outlet. “They looked like a normal English family, and a lot of people didn’t recognise them.”

They continued, “It was not the first time we had seen them. They have been coming here for years. I think they love the area. We often see Kate's sister Pippa as well.”