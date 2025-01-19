Barry Keoghan admits son’s birth gave harsh reality check about himself

Barry Keoghan reveals son's birth leads to 'hard' realisation

Barry Keoghan revealed that the birth of his son Brando was nothing short of a moment of epiphany for him.

In a recent video posted by the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office on Facebook, the Batman star reflected on children’s social care and compared it to his own experience in a foster care system.

In the three-minute clip, the U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy suggested his time in foster care must be "weighed very heavily" given the loss of his mother to which the Irish actor agreed.

During their conversation, the Saltburn actor says his two-year-old son made him realise the hardships from a parent’s perspective.

"As I’ve got older and had my own son," he explained. "I realised that it was such hard work for her and, you know, her and my father. And luckily there was a good care system there, which is massively important."

Keoghan, who had lived in 13 different foster homes before moving in with his grandmother, has previously opened up about his childhood and his mom, Debbie, who died when he was 12 after struggling with addiction.

For the unversed, the Oscar-nominated actor Keoghan shares his two-year-old son Brando with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro.