Prince Harry, Meghan release statement after ‘embarrassing’ blow

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be ignoring the negativity as they focus on celebrating big day in their lives.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a message of strength and resilience despite being mocked over their recent setback with the royal family.

Saturday Night Live took a jab at the Sussexes following their ‘devastating’ loss of security appeal in the UK. Following the verdict, Harry reiterated that he would not be able bring his wife and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, back to his home country.

The Archewell Foundation, which was founded by Harry and Meghan in 2020, issued a statement just hours after SNL’s latest episode aired.

“Today, we honor the strength, resilience, and love of mothers everywhere. Mothers show up every day – as leaders, as changemakers, as role models, and trailblazers. We celebrate their impact on the world and on the next generation,” the statement began.

“This Mother’s Day, The Archewell Foundation recognises the mothers in The Parents’ Network. Last month, many of the parents in the network showed up for the Lost Screen Memorial – turning their grief and loss into action and change, and sharing the memories and stories of their children to create a safer, more equitable online world for children everywhere,” it continued.

“We commend their courage and dedication to making digital spaces safe, secure, and inclusive for the next generation.”

In the end, they wished all mothers and mother figures a “Happy Mother’s Day!”

During the Weekend Update segment in SNL's latest episode, Colin Jost took a jab at the Sussexes, which would have left them embarrassed, and the ongoing reports of their plans to reconcile and return to the UK.

“President Trump also announced a new trade deal with the U.K. that will reopen British markets for American companies,” Jost told the audience. “All that Britain demands in return is that we keep these two,” he said as a photo of Harry and Meghan flashed on the screen.

The audience was left in laughs while Jost himself stifled one to stay in character.