Blake Lively’s sister speaks out on TIME100 gala speech amid legal war

Robyn Lively lauds sister Blake on makng 'tough' statement at TIME100 gala

Blake Lively’s sister Robyn Lively was “proud” of her sister for speaking up about her truth loud and clear, as she discussed her TIME100 gala speech.

The 53-year-old actress is fully supportive of the Gossip Girl alum and has extended her support for her since she first sued Justin Baldoni.

"[I'm] very proud. Just so you know, very proud," Robyn said, as husband and fellow actor Bart Johnson echoed that the couple was "super proud" of Blake, in an interview with People Magazine on Saturday, May 10th.

"To say we're proud is an understatement," reiterated Robyn, referring to the speech Blake gave at the Gala where she was honoured as one of the most influential figures in 2025.

"I have so much to say about the last two years of my life, but tonight is not the forum," the It Ends Wit Us star said at the time, instead dedicating her speech to "the feeling of being a woman who has a voice today" and giving a tribute to her mom Willie Elaine McAlpin, who she said was the person she is "influenced most" by.

The “last two years” in the speech referred to her ongoing legal battle with Baldoni, who she sued for sexual harassment and orchestrating a smear campaign against her.