Taylor Swift sends sweet present to Travis Kelce ahead of photoshoot

Taylor Swift’s loving gesture for Travis Kelce revealed after the couple broke cover

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are back in the spotlight giving fans love goals after they broke cover with their recent outing.

The 35-year-old pop superstar practiced her hobby of baking to produce some freshly baked homemade goods for her beau and the crew for his recent photoshoot.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker packed Kelce’s favourite snacks, Pop-Tarts, to send him backstage at his photoshoot with American Eagle.

Adding to the sweetness, the Grammy winner attached an adorable handwritten note at the box, as seen in a fan-posted video shared on X

"Have a great shoot!!" Swift wrote, mentioning the flavours of Pop-Tarts, namely, strawberry, raspberry and blueberry.

The Eras Tour performer ended the note with "Love" and her signature.

Swift is known for her extraordinary talent of baking and the NFL star cannot help but gush about it repeatedly.

During a press conference in 2024, Kelce was asked about how it is like to cook with your “significant other?”

Kelce responded by saying, "I respect that question, but I’m going to keep that one to myself because I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her, so it’s something I’d rather just keep personal."

He then went on to add, "Taylor makes a great pop-tart and cinnamon roll."