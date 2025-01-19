Taylor Swift's ex Joe Alwyn recalls darkest day of his life

Joe Alwyn, British actor known for his roles in films like The Favourite, recently opened up about a moment in his life when he was "yelled at" by a policeman after a prank got messed up.

During his recent appearance at The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor took a trip down memory lane and shared: "When I was about eight years old ... I thought it would be a fun idea to prank the neighbors, and I wrote some letters. They were pranky, but they were of the threatening pranky kind, and they were dipped in fake blood from a toy store."

"Police cars turned up on the road ’cause they've got a killer to catch."

"I’m thinking I’m going to jail, and about three policemen came into the house, we had to confess to our crime and they stood over me and my brother, and because he’s 18 months older, which is why it’s great to have an older sibling ... he was the one that took the brunt of it," he added.

"I don’t remember what the policeman yelled at me, but they yelled."

However, Joe Alwyn, who had a history with pop queen Taylor Swift from 2016 to 2023, confessed that with all the fame and spotlight, it would've been a piece of cake to get lost in the chaos, but he managed to keep his head above water and stay focused on his career.