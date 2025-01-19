Taylor Swift arrives at Travis Kelce’s 1st playoff game

Taylor Swift arrives at Travis Kelce's game to support her beau

Travis Kelce manifested Taylor Swift’s attendance at the playoff games and she was there!

The 35-year-old pop superstar arrived at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missuouri, at the playoff game on Saturday, January 18th, wearing a black minidress styled with a Chanel belt.

Swift paired the dress with a matching checkered jacket, and a coordinating Chanel bag, completing her look with her signature red lip and cat eye combo, as seen in fan-posted pictures on Instagram.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker’s appearance comes after her football star boyfriend teased it earlier in the week.

“You know it, baby,” he said during the episode of ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show, on Monday, “You know it’s playoff football, man.”

Paying a sweet tribute to his girlfriend, Kelce also shouted out her lyrics, expressing his excitement for the playoff season, “I’m feeling 22 all over again, baby. Let’s go.”

The 14-time-Grammy winning songstress has been a fixture in the home games of the Kansas City Chiefs this season, as she cheered Kelce on from the audience.

This season’s playoff games will continue along with the conference championships on January 26th and then Super Bowl on February 9th.