Zendaya’s co-stars send sweet message on 10th anniversary

Zendaya has always been a superstar and her co-stars knew she was meant for great things.

The 28-year-old starred in K.C. Undercover as an 18-year-old where she played the character of a teenage girl, K.C. Cooper.

The Disney series starred Kadeem Hardison and Tammy Townsend as her parents and Kamil McFadden and Trinitee Stokes as her brother and sister.

During the 10th anniversary of the show, on Saturday, January 18th, Townsend, McFadden, and Stokes reflected on their memories of filming the show.

Speaking about their co-star Zendaya, Stokes told People Magazine, that they “always knew” she was meant to be a star because of her “tenacity” and “goal-oriented nature.”

“She was always so driven, and she always had such bright ideas and such great perspective on the entertainment industry. We’re all very proud and excited to see her flourishing like she is,” said the actor.

Meanwhile Townsend gushed about the versatility of her acting capabilities, “She’s one of those people that is able to do comedy. She’s able to do drama. I think they had a couple episodes where she was dancing, and then she sings.”

McFadden also commended the performance of her on-screen sister as an actress as well as producer, and said, “She’s destined to do this. To see her operate in that producer role as well as being the star, I learned from her, being able to speak up and talk about things that are more nuanced than usual.”