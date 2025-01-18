Khloe Kardashian surprises family with ex-husband Lamar Odom

Khloe Kardashian and ex-husband Lamar Odom reunite in upcoming show

Khloe Kardashian surprised her family with ex-husband Lamar Odom as a surprise guest on their upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

The 40-year-old reality star revealed meeting up with her ex-husband during the trailer of season 6 of their reality show.

Towards the end of the trailer, Khloe admitted to family, “Honestly, I think timing is everything.”

She ten shocked her sister Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner by asking, “You guys are never going to believe who I met with,” to which Kim responded, "Who?"

“This is insane,” Kim exclaimed as the reality star’s ex-husband Lamar Odom walked into a home carrying a bouquet of red roses.

However, the momager got emotional at the sight, as she said, “That was the love of her life.”

The trailer then shifted to Khloe saying, “I don’t know this person anymore” but it is unclear if she was talking about Khloe and Lamar.

Kris tearfully said that she's “devastated for [her] child.”

The newly released trailer teased a reunion between the exes who got married in 2009 but ended up taking a divorce in 2015.

Khloe was heard shouting to her family, “It’s the truth. The truth hurts one time. A lie hurts 7,000 times.”