Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross and Soulja Boy ignite controversy at 'Crypto Ball'

Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy, three of the biggest names in hip-hop world, took the stage at the star-studded Crypto Ball, leaving their fans and audience in awe with their electrifying performances.

However, their participation in the glitzy event raised some eyebrows and received massive backlash, especially from the Black community after performing at an event that celebrated Donald Trump's election win last year.

It’s like they’ve turned their backs on previous stance and now many are wondering: "Is this a case of putting politics aside, or just chasing the spotlight?"

The Crypto Ball is a fancy black-tie event organized by David Sacks, which is a big name in the crypto world. Recently, he was given the title of "AI and Crypto Czar" by President-elect Trump.

Although it was initially reported that Dogg would perform alone, but new pictures and videos from last night's event shows that Ross and Boy have also joined him on the stage.

And now, the trio is facing backlash, with many social media users seeing their performance as a sign of support for Trump.

Back in 2016, Dogg voiced his support for Hillary Clinton in the presidential race. Following Trump's election, he harshly criticized Black artists who performed at his inauguration calling them "jigaboos” and “Uncle Toms."