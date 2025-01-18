Prince William set to be tough ruler, keeping Harry, Andrew at arm’s length

Prince William is carving out a reputation as one of the firmest future kings in royal history, which reportedly spells trouble for Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, according to a royal expert.



Both Harry and Andrew have faced public scrutiny and strained ties within the royal family, leading to speculation that the future monarch is distancing himself from them.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that William is determined to protect the monarchy's image, a value instilled in him by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

'Prince William is deeply committed to his royal duties, a sense of responsibility shaped by his grandmother, who personally guided him on his role,' Fordwich said.

'He also feels immense generational pressure to uphold the monarchy’s relevance and popularity.'

The future King is said to have severed ties with Harry following repeated public criticisms of the royal family, including in his memoir Spare.

Similarly, William reportedly sees Andrew’s controversies, particularly his association with Jeffrey Epstein, as a liability to the monarchy.

As a modern leader, Fordwich asserts that William understands the importance of public perception and refuses to risk his reputation by maintaining close associations with family members who attract negative attention.

“William knows the stakes are high,” Fordwich added. “As a millennial monarch in the making, he’s making calculated decisions to keep the royal family focused on duty, not distractions.”

Both Harry and Andrew are said to be wary of William’s uncompromising approach as he prepares to usher in a new chapter for the British monarchy.