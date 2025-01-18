Princess Kate uses 'back entrance' for secret hospital visit

Princess Kate is reported to have made a private visit to the Royal Marsden Hospital in London ahead of the festive season, bringing gifts and heartfelt gratitude for the medical staff who supported her during her cancer treatment.



The Princess of Wales, 43, returned to the renowned cancer center discreetly, entering through a private entrance to avoid drawing attention, reported GB News.

During the visit, she delivered handpicked festive treats, including biscuits, as a personal gesture to thank the team that had cared for her during her health battle.

Though the visit was not recorded in the official Court Circular, it underscores her deep connection to the hospital, where she underwent chemotherapy after major abdominal surgery revealed cancer early last year.

Kate recently shared the uplifting news that she is officially in remission, with her doctors finding no current evidence of cancer.

As she resumed public duties on January 14, her first solo engagement in over a year, she expressed her commitment to raising awareness about cancer treatment and supporting patients’ physical and emotional wellbeing.

Prince William previously described 2024 as the most challenging year of their lives, praising Kate's resilience and strength through the ordeal.

The couple continues to champion healthcare initiatives, drawing from their personal experiences to inspire change.