Meghan Markle lands in big trouble, Netflix's show success at risk

Meghan Markle hit with major setback ahead of her Netflix cooking show release.

The Duchess of Sussex's former podcast staff revealed shocking details about their working experience.

As per Vanity Fair, the employees claimed that they took "long-term therapy" after working with the former member of the royal family.

The mother of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet reportedly put immense pressure on colleagues and team members when the situation went wrong and was described as "really, really, really awful and very painful."

"You don't tell the couple no. I left because I couldn't live with myself anymore," the source shared.

Meghan's "management style was described as undermining" by another employee. An insider said, "It's talking behind your back. It's gnawing at your sense of self. Really, like, Mean Girls-teenager."

It is important to note that Meghan has been awaiting the release of her Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, which was delayed due to the Los Angeles fire.

It has been said that the new allegations against the Duchess might risk the potential success of her upcoming project, which is set to stream in March. ."