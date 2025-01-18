Demi Moore aims to provide support to special someone amid Oscar buzz

Demi Moore is seemingly on a different mission amid Oscar buzz

Demi Moore is reportedly offering unwavering support to a close person during her resurgence in Hollywood.

A source close to the actress revealed to InTouch magazine that she has been taking care of her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, and is looking forward to his speedy recovery.

Talking about her success in the last year, one her long time friend said, “what’s really interesting is how gracefully she’s handling all the new attention and awards buzz while also keeping Bruce’s peace and comfort at the very top of her list of priorities.”

Willis stepped away from acting in 2022 when it was publicly announced that he is diagnosed with language disorder aphasia. His family revealed the following year that Bruce was specifically battling frontotemporal dementia.

He was recently spotted in public for the first time since then when his wife, Emma Heming Willis, posted a video on Instagram where he is seen expressing gratitude to the first responders of LA fires.

The insider added, “Keeping Bruce comfortable and keeping his spirits up has become the central mission of Demi’s life.”

They also noted that she spends time with Willis weekly, and neither Oscars nor other red carpets can pull her away from her mission.

Moore and Willis tied the knot in 1987 and got divorced in 2000. The couple shares three daughters, Rumer, Scott and Tallulah Willis. Meanwhile, Hemming married him in 2009 and share two children together Mabel and Evelyn Willis.