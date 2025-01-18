Liam Payne receives shocking tribute linked to One Direction

Liam Payne honoured with beautiful homage linked with former band One Direction.

Liam Payne has been honoured with a beautiful tribute.

Nearly three months later, Clevedon Pier revealed a plaque in the late singer’s honour, in the spot that holds great significance to the beloved band One Direction, as they shot their You and I hit music video there, which at the time included all five members, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Harry Styles and Liam Payne.

From their official X account, Clevedon Pier shared a photo of the plaque, paired with a throwback photo documenting the band’s musical day on the dock.

The memorial tablet read, "Remembering Liam Payne – One Direction."

It also included heartfelt lyrics from their hit song Walking in the Winds, "If you're lost just look for me, you'll find me in the region of the summer stars."

In their post, they wrote, "We are pleased to share that there is now a plaque in memory of Liam Payne on Clevedon Pier."

"The beautiful plaque is inscribed with lyrics from one of Liam's favourite songs. One Direction recorded their award winning video You & I on Clevedon Pier."

The Teardrops singer tragically passed away at 31-years-old in October 2024 after a fatal fall from a third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires.