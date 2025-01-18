Prince Harry gives in to Meghan Markle's decision amid new family drama

Prince Harry gives in to Meghan Markle in new family drama

Prince Harry is said to be showing unwavering support for his wife Meghan Markle whilst harbouring concerns about a potential royal family fallout, a source has claimed.

The Duke of Sussex has given thumbs-up to his wife's new cooking show, expressing his pride in her achievements, according to a new report.

However, the source also claimed that Harry remains anxious about how his family might react to her latest projects.

"The only downside for him is that he does worry about how his family is going to react," the source explained.

Meghan's new series, "With Love, Meghan", was announced alongside her return to social media after a five-year hiatus.

The source told Closer: "The Netflix show and business endeavours are one thing, but if Meghan elects to hit out at her critics back in the UK, for example, it would undoubtedly trigger a fresh firestorm of controversy.

They went on explaining: "There's still a deep fascination in America about what precisely went wrong between the Sussexes and the royals, and at some point, it seems inevitable that Meghan will want to set the record straight."