'You' season 5: Joe Goldberg says 'killing' goodbye in teaser

Joe Goldberg returns with his killer moves - one last time!

As dreadful as one could anticipate, Netflix released the teaser trailer for the fifth and last season of one, which premieres on April 24.

In the teaser, Penn Badgley's character Joe travels around the city where it all began, New York City, in a melancholy walk down memory lane.

“Hello, you. Do you remember me? Cause I remember you,” his infamous narration begins. “Here we are together again, back to where it began.”

Video snippets from the past seasons—and recollections of his past victims—play as Joe descends the stairs as the bell above Mooney's bookshop dings.

As he notes, “A lot has happened in these many years together. Identities, cities, loves. Complications.”

Joe is given one last warning when he pauses in front of the box that contained his victims.

“But they all led me here, to now. To where I was always meant to be,” he says. “And one constant, the one thing that has always been there for me is you. You who have been there the whole time and will be there with me until the end.”

In his final words, Joe notes, “Goodbye, You.”

After You was set in Los Angeles for season two, San Francisco for season three, and London for season four, it returns to New York City.

And although the specifics of the season's eagerly awaited finale have been kept secret, last year Netflix gave fans a preview of Joe's return to New York through a number of teaser images.

"Back to where it all began," Netflix wrote in a March 25 post alongside one of the photos of Penn in character. "The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production."

Penn acknowledged in an interview with E! how much effort goes into the sinister persona and how much of his life is consumed by Joe Goldberg.

"With Joe, I have no time off," Badgley shared in March. "I have to do voiceovers, there's press stuff. To be honest, those six months when I'm Joe, my life is constrictive. It's very tight."