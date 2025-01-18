Kevin Costner on Jennifer Lopez romance: ‘Not seriously involved’

Notably, Jennifer Lopez and Kevin Costner have finalised divorce from their respective partners

Kevin Costner’s romance rumours with Jennifer Lopez are put to rest with a new inside scoop.

On the occasion of the Yellowstone star’s 70th birthday, a source revealed to People that Costner is "in a good place," enjoying life with his friends and family and not in the mood to get romantically involved with anyone.

"He is not seriously involved with anyone and not necessarily looking for anything more than that right now," the insider confirmed.

These comments on the two-time Oscar winner’s love life came after a source tipped Life & Style that J.Lo and Costner are making major moves on each other.

"Timing is everything," they say of the potential relationship, adding, "So there’s certainly a chance these two could make a go of it."

Before signing off, the insider added, "Plus, pals on both sides think that J. Lo and Kevin would make a super fun match."

It is pertinent to note that Costner, who would mark his milestone birthday on Saturday, January 18, finalised his divorce from ex-wife Christine Baumgartner in February 2024, four months before the On the Floor hitmaker filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage.

Meanwhile, Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, finalised their divorce in January 2025, 20 weeks after she filed for divorce in August 2024.