Angelina Jolie takes LA wildefires as 'wake up call'

Angelina Jolie gets extra protective of kids amid wildfires

Amid the devastating LA wildfires, actress Angelina Jolie has just became over protective of her kids.

The scorching fire has burnt down many houses in the Hollywood Avenue. Many celebrity homes have become target to the spreading flames in California making survival impossible.

Therefore, The Tourist actress has planned to teach her kids some beneficial survival skills so that they become able to take of themselves in case if any kind of disaster strikes.

As per Radar Online, Jolie is looking out for places where her six children can be trained with different kind of fighting skills and survival techniques.

The Academy Award winning actress herself has learnt martial arts in the past for action role in movie like Tomb Raider and so she wants her kids to become an expert in it.

The 49-year-old has taken the wildfires as a wake-up call as she has understood that 'money wont protect her family' in such conditions.

"The wildfires were a wakeup call that money won't protect her family in an 'end of days' scenario”, claims the source.

Therefore, “She also wants them to learn how to survive in the wild for a few days because you just never know when these skills might come in handy."

As soon the fire in the woods of LA intensified, news came out that Angelina offered her loved ones, affected due to the disaster, to come and stay her place.