SZA recalls late friend Mac Miller's kindness before she hit stardom

SZA honours late friend Mac Miller after latter's posthumous album

SZA recounted treasured memories with Mac Miller on the occasion of the latter’s album release.

On Friday, January 17, SZA, 35, took to her X, formerly Twitter, account to celebrate Miller’s posthumous album, Balloonerism, with a heartfelt message.

"I love my friend, I miss my friend," she began the caption of the post, featuring the cover of her late friend’s new album.

"Grateful he saw something in me before most and treated me with love from day 1," the All the Stars singer recalled, expressing gratitude for Miller’s support during her initial days in the industry. "Wish he could see how right about everything he truly was [sic]."

SZA, whose real name is Solána Imani Rowe, concluded the heartfelt note with a shoutout to Miller’s latest release.

The 14-track album only has two features: SZA and Miller's alter ego, Delusional Thomas.

The Kill Bill songstress and Miller, who passed away due to an accidental drug overdose at the age of 26, go way back.

The duo performed together at Red Bull Studios in Los Angeles in 2014. During Balloonerism recording, People reported that Miller produced two tracks on SZA’s EP Z, Ur and Warm Winds.

Following Miller’s death in 2018, the Saturn singer paid tribute to the late artist during a concert alongside Chance the Rapper, John Mayer, Travis Scott and others.

Later, on Miller’s two-year death anniversary, SZA remembered her late friend in a post on X by quote retweeting Thundercat.