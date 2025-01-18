Sarah Ferguson 'worried' for Eugenie, Beatrice after Anne's bold demand

Sarah Ferguson steps up for Beatrice, Eugenie after Princess Anne's demand

Sarah Ferguson expressed serious concerns for Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice's future after Princess Anne's alleged bold demand to King Charles.

During an interview with The Times, the Duchess of York revealed that she often worries about her daughter's well-being.

Prince Andrew's former partner was talking about the importance of mental health awareness as she was recalling the suicidal death of a loved one.

Sarah said, "You worry about them all the time. I still do now, when they're adults."

"I think young people today have it harder than ever. Social media is a cesspit and it's very frightening what young people are exposed to," she added.

It is important to note that Sarah's concerning message for her daughters came after Radar Online claimed that Princess Anne made a bold move for her children, Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.

According to the source, the Princess Royal urged King Charles to grant royal titles to her kids, seemingly sparking reactions in the royal family.