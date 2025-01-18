Taylor Swift ditches Travis Kelce after Justin Baldoni sues Blake Lively

Taylor Swift dines-out with family after Justin Baldoni drags her in lawsuit

Taylor Swift finds support in her loved ones but sans her boyfriend Travis Kelce as the popstar steps out in New York on Friday.

The End Game singer was joined by her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, as they headed for dinner at Nobu Downton and hung out with with her close pal Ashley Avigone.

The singer, dressed in a black blazer with chain accents over a black mini skirt and matching high boots, appeared unfazed as she was dragged into a lawsuit against her pal Blake Lively.

Meanwhile, her father donned a light blue buttoned-up shirt with a dark blue blazer and khaki pants, while Andrea appeared to be bundled up in a long coat.

The outing came soon after Justin Baldoni made a claim against Taylor in his $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively.

In the lawsuit, Baldoni alleges that Blake, along with her husband Ryan Reynolds and Taylor, pressured him into accepting a rewrite of the scene in the movie It Ends With Us.

He claimed that during a meeting, Ryan and Taylor praised Blake’s script, making him feel obligated to make changes.

A source revealed that Taylor “is confused by the claims in the suit, as her connection to Blake is purely a friendship, with no interest in influencing or controlling Blake’s projects.”

The insider added that this was first time Taylor met Justin, and she was simply there to hang out with her friend.

Blake filed a lawsuit against Justin on December 20th, 2024, for sexual harassment and smear campaign. In response Justin filed lawsuit against Blake, Ryan and others.