Ben Affleck's home becomes focus of Palisades fire investigation

While the FBI and local police looked into a possible connection between a drone strike and the ongoing Palisades fire, military officers and law enforcement paid an unexpected visit to Ben Affleck's Brentwood home on Thursday.

According to reports, the police were looking for security footage to identify the drone's origin when it hit an aircraft that was helping with firefighting.

Affleck, who had previously dealt with police but avoided the soldiers outside his house, seemed unconcerned by the large number of National Guard members and law enforcement.

The Palisades fire, which started on January 7, is still destroying more than 12,000 buildings and has killed at least 27 people. High winds have contributed to the fire's 31% containment, albeit they have since decreased.

Given that operating a drone in a firefighting area is a federal offence that carries a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a fine of $75,000, the investigation into the drone incident is a serious one.

Firefighting operations continue, assisted by Canadian air tankers and local emergency services, while the authorities try to find the culprits. After being repaired, the swiftly damaged aircraft returned to its duty of fighting the fires that have engulfed 60 square kilometres of land.

The former couple is actively participating in relief efforts for individuals impacted by the fire, even though Affleck's and Jennifer Garner's homes have so far escaped damage. As the fire got closer, Affleck was spotted racing to Garner's house to assist make sure their kids were safe.

Garner has been offering trauma-informed care to the disaster's affected youngsters.

"Everyone is just trying to give children a little bit of joy and normalcy," she shared.