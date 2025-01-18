King Charles mulls tough decision as Beatrice, Eugenie’s future put at risk

King Charles appears to be in dilemma over issuing an ultimatum over a major crisis as there will be many others impacted as a consequence.

At the end of last year, the monarch was left furious over his shamed brother Prince Andrew for his latest scandal that put the safety of the royal family in jeopardy.

It is understood that the issue had been a topic of discussion between the senior members of the royal family during the Sandringham Summit, but the King is still hesitating to deliver the final blow, per a royal expert.

Amid the ongoing rift over the Royal Lodge, Andrew was able to prove he had enough funds to stay in the royal residence even after Charles cut off his royal fundings. However, there are still doubts cast over the source of his earnings.

Moreover, Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s Mayfair property purchase two years, an estimated £2million, has raised more questions over the funding of the York family.

“We know [Andrew’s] got a lot of friends, and we know those friends can contribute,” Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. “We don’t know where the money is coming from, but the Crown Estate is satisfied that he has the money for necessary repairs under the lease.”

Insiders have claimed that Andrew has plans to bequeath his Royal Lodge lease to his daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, which leaves the King is a difficult position.

Charles, who had the intention to slim down the monarchy and downsize his non-working royal brother. Moreover, according to Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle, the King has no intention to grant a more prominent role to Beatrice and Eugenie.

Fitzwilliams explained that whether Andrew leaves Royal Lodge to one or both of his daughters, the arrangement has “complex” situation.

“Anything involving the Yorks always involves Beatrice, and Eugenie as they are so very close,” Fitzwilliams said. “The King couldn't possibly afford any more problems, as there’s enough trouble as it is.”

Meanwhile, Prince William is set to have his own plan of action as he is laying down “non-negotiable rules” for Andrew to finally end the “destructive dysfunction”.

It remains to be seen if Charles will take a strict action in his reign or leave his heir to handle the situation in his own time.