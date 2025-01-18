Prince William to take over for King Charles at ‘important’ event

Prince William will be taking on some major duties on behalf of his father King Charles, as he makes his first royal tour of the year.

The monarch is set to fly to Poland to attend the 80th anniversary of the Holocaust on Monday, January 27th, to attend the ceremony alongside heads of state, presidents and prime ministers from around the globe.

While the King will be away, the Prince of Wales will be holding the forte and mark the poignant occasion in London.

William will be at the centre stage at Guildhall ceremony to mark Holocaust Memorial Day, and will deliver a powerful speech for the audience.

“As part of an unending commitment to remember those who perished and suffered from the horrors of the past, the Prince of Wales is honoured to take part in such an important commemoration,” a royal insider told Express.co.uk.

The update comes after King Charles revealed the poignant reason why he believed it was significant to attend the remembrance ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial despite his ongoing cancer treatment.

“I feel I must for the 80th anniversary,” Charles said about the visit, via The Telegraph. “It’s so important.”

He shared that he “can’t bear the dwindling number left behind” of the survivors and there will come a time when here will no longer be many people left to share their stories.