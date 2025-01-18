Wendy Williams reveals her cats ‘have been sold’ amid conservatorship

Wendy Williams reveals cats are taken away amid conservatorship

Wendy Williams lost something precious under conservatorship.

In a candid interview about her three-year conservatorship, Wendy shared the distressing news that her beloved cats, Chit Chat and My Way, were taken from her without her consent.

“My cats have been sold,” Wendy told The Breakfast Club in an interview aired on Jan. 16. “I had no idea… look, I no longer have my cats.”

The former Wendy Williams Show host explained that she adopted the animals in 2019, with My Way’s name reflecting her then-recent separation from ex-husband Kevin Hunter, and Chit Chat’s name inspired by her talkative nature.

Wendy got to know about their removal through her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.

“I did not know that until I talked to my guardian person,” she stated. “I wanted my cats with me.”

In the same interview, Wendy denied claims from her guardian that she “has become cognitively impaired and permanently incapacitated,” as mentioned in a November legal filing.

“I am not cognitively impaired,” Wendy emphasized. “But I feel like I’m in prison.”

The 60-year-old revealed that her living situation at a New York facility feels isolating, with most residents being significantly older than her.

“I’m in this place where people in their 90s and 80s and in their 70s,” she shared. “There’s something wrong with these people here on this floor.”

Adding to Wendy's concerns, her niece, Alex Finnie, disclosed that her aunt has not undergone a medical evaluation that could help determine if her rights should be reinstated.

She accused Sabrina of hindering Wendy’s ability to live a healthy, independent life. “It’s almost as if she doesn’t want my aunt to show that she’s healthy and independent,” Alex remarked.