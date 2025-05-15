Meghan Markle ‘worried’ about Prince Harry health amid Kate, King cancer

Meghan Markle, who reportedly concerned about Prince Harry’s well-being, is now placing some strict demands for her husband.

Prince Harry’s pals have previously shared that the Duke of Sussex is emotionally impacted by the slew of bad news – the widening rift with father King Charles and having to quit his beloved charity Sentebale to name a few.

Now, Meghan is beginning to worry that the Duke is letting himself go and ordering him to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

According insiders cited by RadarOnline, Meghan thought that Harry had a “bloated” faced which triggered talks about his health.

Apart from wanting to uphold an image, Meghan believes it is a “matter of health”.

“The junk food Harry likes is terrible for him, and no doubt she worries about what it will do to him long-term. She sees him as a reflection of herself and wants him to look his best.”

The concerns also stem from concerns after Harry’s father King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last year. Moreover, Kate, who is known to be athletic and lead a healthy lifestyle, was also diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s probably a combination of too much alcohol and salt, and not enough exercise and sweating it out in the sauna,” the source told the outlet. “Harry’s never been much of a muscle man, but he was getting into yoga with Meghan.”

Meanwhile, Meghan leads a healthy lifestyle as she “eats very healthy, has a trainer and goes to the gym five days a week”.

They added, “On top of that, she does some sort of physical activity every day, like hiking with the kids.”

Now, the As Ever founder wants Harry to get back with his trainer and starts “eating fewer chips and more celery sticks”.