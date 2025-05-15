How Taylor Swift got dragged in Lively-Baldoni lawsuit

Taylor Swift comes to face old foe ‘dressed like a nightmare’ as she faces new legal drama

Taylor Swift shut down the allegation of her having any control over It Ends With Us as soon as it was raised, but it seems that the connection is deeper than it appears on the surface.

Although Blake Lively’s lawyers claimed that the pop superstar should not be subpoenaed in the case for lack of relevance, Justin Baldoni’s legal team is adamant on bringing Swift to court.

Baldoni’s lawyers claimed that they intended to obtain Swift’s and Lively’s texts to uncover alleged threats that Lively has sent the Grammy-winner’s way to speak up in her support.

However, social media users theorise that it could be another past feud being rehashed through this new legal drama.

In a discussion thread about Swift’s deliberate silence regarding the lawsuit, a fan on Reddit noted, “just a reminder to the original point there is documented proof that he planned with an agency co-owned by scooter Braun to go after Blake lively Online and destroy her reputation,” referring to Swift’s former manager with whom she had a longstanding feud.

One added, “Saying anything puts her in this PR and legal battle and she clearly does not want to be a part of it.”

Building up on the Scooter Braun theory, another chimed in, “I’m sure Baldoni’s legal and PR teams are working together. The PR team is The Agency Group. Hybe- the company that Scooter Braun is now CEO of the America branch for- is majority stakeholder in The Agency Group. Former clients are not only Johnny Depp (to enact the smear campaign against Amber Heard) but also the Trump campaign and Logan Paul.”

Notably, her feud with Braun was what led to Swift re-releasing her old albums, owned by her former management.

This theory supports the view that Braun is orchestrating a smear campaign against the Grammy winner after she has built up her stardom to unmatchable heights, with her re-releases and record-breaking Eras Tour.